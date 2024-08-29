Motor FOS complaints stable in Q1 as ombudsman’s workload surges

Car and motorcycle insurance complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service rose fractionally to 3,940 in the first quarter of the financial year as the overall workload soared by 70%.

The level of complaints about car and motorcycle insurance between April and June, up from 3,869 in the same period of 2023, ranked it as the fourth most complained about category.

Credit cards topped the list with hire purchase (motor) in second place and current accounts in third. Conditional sale (motor) completed the top five.

