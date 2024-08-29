Insurance Age

Motor FOS complaints stable in Q1 as ombudsman’s workload surges

complaint
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Car and motorcycle insurance complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service rose fractionally to 3,940 in the first quarter of the financial year as the overall workload soared by 70%.

The level of complaints about car and motorcycle insurance between April and June, up from 3,869 in the same period of 2023, ranked it as the fourth most complained about category.

Credit cards topped the list with hire purchase (motor) in second place and current accounts in third. Conditional sale (motor) completed the top five.

RelatedFOS slams insurer payout delays as motor and buildings complaints hit five-year high 

The Financial Ombudsman Service has criticised insurers delaying claims

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Ageas delivers 49% growth in UK premiums

Ageas boosted UK gross written premiums by 49% in the first half of 2024 to €992m (£835m) citing customer growth and rate increases primarily in motor with “solid underwriting profitability”.

Biba and Flood Re team up on BBB regional push

Flood Re has teamed up with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association as part of its plans to develop wider understanding across the broking community about the mechanics and benefits of the Build Back Better scheme.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: