Abacai to pull out of broker business with CCG book transfer

Abacai is to pull out of brokered business in 2024 transferring the panel book of subsidiary Complete Cover Group to UDrive, Insurance Age can reveal.

The move comes after a raft of changes at the private-equity backed Abacai, including the departure of a number of founders including former Aviva group CEO Mark Wilson, job cuts and the installation of Dayinsure CEO Barry Bown as its new boss.

In July Bown said that it was looking to consolidate its separate distribution operations (Abacai Technologies, Complete Cover Group and Dayinsure) into a single business, “to allow us to operate a streamlined corporate structure and simplified business