GRP enters pet market as it bolsters digital broker Insync with deal

    Insurance Age staff

Global Risk Partners has moved into the pet insurance market buying Petsmedicover, trading as VetsMediCover.

VetsMediCover is a pet insurance broker based in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands. The business was founded in 2016 and is led by Sarah Bascombe and its primary focus is cat and dog insurance.

Post-completion, the business will become part of Insync, the Poole-based digital broker which was acquired by GRP in December 2020, prior to the consolidator being taken over by US broking giant Brown & Brown last year.

Jon Norman, managing director at Insync, described VetsMediCover as a “very exciting

