Dayinsure’s Barry Bown made Abacai group CEO after Wilson exit and job cuts

Barry Bown, boss of Abacai Technologies owned-Dayinsure, was promoted to group CEO after the departure of his predecessor Mark Wilson, Insurance Age can reveal.

Yesterday Insurance Age broke the news that Wilson, alongside fellow Abacai founders Jamie Hay who had been managing director of finance, strategy and M&A and Colin Price, who was the managing director of transformation, had resigned as directors of the company on 14 July.

Today we can confirm the trio have left the business entirely with Dayinsure CEO Bown taking the top job and the Sun Capital Partners-backed insurtech announcing job cuts.

“I can confirm that Mark Wilson, Colin Price and