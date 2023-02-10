Insurance Age

Saga in 'exclusive' sale talks with insurtech over Acromas underwriting arm

sydney
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Over-50s specialist Saga has confirmed that it is in exclusive discussions with Australian insurtech Open to sell its insurance arm Acromas.

Saga had confirmed at the end of January that it was seeking a buyer for its underwriting arm.

Following a story on Sky News Saga released a statement to the London Stock Exchange today. It read: “Saga plc notes recent media coverage about the potential sale of Acromas Insurance Company Limited, the underwriter that is part of its wider insurance business, and confirms that it is in exclusive discussions with Open Insurance Technologies Pty Ltd regarding a possible sale of this business.

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Personal

Interview: Warren Dickson, Aston Lark

Aston Lark UK retail managing director Warren Dickson says the broker is a different period of expansion with office openings ahead. Navigating the struggling UK economy is also a challenge, but one he is up for.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: