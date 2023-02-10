Saga in 'exclusive' sale talks with insurtech over Acromas underwriting arm
Over-50s specialist Saga has confirmed that it is in exclusive discussions with Australian insurtech Open to sell its insurance arm Acromas.
Saga had confirmed at the end of January that it was seeking a buyer for its underwriting arm.
Following a story on Sky News Saga released a statement to the London Stock Exchange today. It read: “Saga plc notes recent media coverage about the potential sale of Acromas Insurance Company Limited, the underwriter that is part of its wider insurance business, and confirms that it is in exclusive discussions with Open Insurance Technologies Pty Ltd regarding a possible sale of this business.
More on Personal
Zurich UK’s P&C operating profit drops to £226m in 2022
Zurich UK’s operating profit from property and casualty business fell £145m year-on-year to £226m in 2022 due to claims inflation and the impact of large losses.
Aston Lark strikes deal to buy Allegiance Insure
Howden-owned Aston Lark has agreed terms to buy Allegiance Insure in its first acquisition of 2023.
Broking Success: Prospering with a positive mindset
CEO Daniel Lloyd-John tells Insurance Age about the journey of Broadway Insurance Brokers, a 2020 start-up success story despite launching during Covid lockdown.
Interview: Warren Dickson, Aston Lark
Aston Lark UK retail managing director Warren Dickson says the broker is a different period of expansion with office openings ahead. Navigating the struggling UK economy is also a challenge, but one he is up for.
EY predicts slowdown in premium growth as cost of living pressures bite
UK insurers face slowing premium income growth this year, as high inflation, cost of living pressures and a rise in borrowing costs continue to hit product demand, according to EY.
FCA urges bosses to make Consumer Duty top personal priority in Dear CEO letter
Financial Conduct Authority leader Matt Brewis has written to general insurance businesses reminding them to embed the interests of customers into their firms’ culture and purpose.
Fitch warns of ‘dire’ profitability for insurers in ‘bleak’ picture
The outlook for UK home and motor insurers’ profitability “remains pretty dire for 2023”, according to Federico Faccio, senior director of EMEA insurance at Fitch Ratings.
Brokers key to new UK regulated insurer Lumun’s success, says CEO Bilney
The CEO and founder of the proposed new UK regulated motor insurer Lumun has outlined the importance of brokers to its success.