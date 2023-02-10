Saga in 'exclusive' sale talks with insurtech over Acromas underwriting arm

Over-50s specialist Saga has confirmed that it is in exclusive discussions with Australian insurtech Open to sell its insurance arm Acromas.

Saga had confirmed at the end of January that it was seeking a buyer for its underwriting arm.

Following a story on Sky News Saga released a statement to the London Stock Exchange today. It read: “Saga plc notes recent media coverage about the potential sale of Acromas Insurance Company Limited, the underwriter that is part of its wider insurance business, and confirms that it is in exclusive discussions with Open Insurance Technologies Pty Ltd regarding a possible sale of this business.