Brokers key to new UK regulated insurer Lumun’s success, says CEO Bilney

The CEO and founder of the proposed new UK regulated motor insurer Lumun has outlined the importance of brokers to its success.

While direct and aggregators have not been ruled out in the future, the start-up will initially target intermediaries with its solutions that are set to include telematics, real-time pricing and subscription offerings.

Liz Bilney, the former head of Somerset Bridge before it was sold to Arch, told Insurance Age: “We see the broker as a prime distribution channel. And that is a massive part of our business model – listening to and supporting brokers. They have great relationships with their own