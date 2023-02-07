Editor’s letter: Will it be Aviva or Direct Line Group?
Which firm is the best barometer for the 2022 results season?
A few years ago, Direct Line brand Churchill ran an advert featuring a bulldog on a skateboard literally ‘chilling’ as it made its way through an urban area soundtracked with O.D. by Britney Stoney.
But the relaxed and soothing tone of this advert has very much been replaced by barking and scratching of heads in recent weeks after the parent company caught a chill following the December cold snap.£90m
DLG faced £90m of claims across home and commercial business from the December freeze
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Personal
Interview: Warren Dickson, Aston Lark
Aston Lark UK retail manging director Warren Dickson says the broker is a different period of expansion with office openings ahead. Navigating the struggling UK economy is also a challenge, but one he is up for.
EY predicts slowdown in premium growth as cost of living pressures bite
UK insurers face slowing premium income growth this year, as high inflation, cost of living pressures and a rise in borrowing costs continue to hit product demand, according to EY.
FCA urges bosses to make Consumer Duty top personal priority in Dear CEO letter
Financial Conduct Authority leader Matt Brewis has written to general insurance businesses reminding them to embed the interests of customers into their firms’ culture and purpose.
Fitch warns of ‘dire’ profitability for insurers in ‘bleak’ picture
The outlook for UK home and motor insurers’ profitability “remains pretty dire for 2023”, according to Federico Faccio, senior director of EMEA insurance at Fitch Ratings.
Brokers key to new UK regulated insurer Lumun’s success, says CEO Bilney
The CEO and founder of the proposed new UK regulated motor insurer Lumun has outlined the importance of brokers to its success.
David Howden hails double digit UK organic growth and promises more buys
Howden Group CEO, David Howden, has praised the “very strong” and “across the board” organic growth in the business’ UK “pillars” as he revealed the progress at Aston Lark and A Plan.
Howden posts 19% organic growth for 2022
International insurance group Howden has reported 19% organic revenue growth for 2022, the year it completed the purchase of Aston Lark.
Gallagher ends 2022 with its highest quarter of UK organic growth
Gallagher has posted organic growth in the UK of 17% for the final quarter of 2022.