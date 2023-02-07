Editor’s letter: Will it be Aviva or Direct Line Group?

Which firm is the best barometer for the 2022 results season?

A few years ago, Direct Line brand Churchill ran an advert featuring a bulldog on a skateboard literally ‘chilling’ as it made its way through an urban area soundtracked with O.D. by Britney Stoney.

But the relaxed and soothing tone of this advert has very much been replaced by barking and scratching of heads in recent weeks after the parent company caught a chill following the December cold snap.

£90m

DLG faced £90m of claims across home and commercial business from the December freeze