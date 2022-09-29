Markerstudy to buy First Central? – Where there’s smoke, there’s Skyfire

Jonathan Swift discusses the touted potential tie-up between Markerstudy and First Central and asks whether the former is ready to get back on the Rock with this deal.

Last week Sky News City Editor Mark Kleinman Tweeted that Markerstudy was in talks to buy First Central for £500m.

The suggestion that First Central was being touted around the market was not a massive revelation in as much that Bloomberg had reported the £600m sale of the motor insurance specialist at the start of the year, mentioning Evercore as leading the sale process.

However, as I write this over a week on the tweet has yet to be followed up with a longer story containing more detail.

