Sabre reports COR of 74.4%
Sabre has reported a GWP of £78.2m for the first half of 2021, a drop on the £86.9m reported in the same period last year.
The COR was 74.4% (H1 2020: £71.7%) and profit after tax came in at £18m, a reduction on the £22.5m reported in 2020.
Optimism
Geoff Carter, chief executive officer of Sabre, commented: “At the half-year stage our general mood is one of cautious optimism that the anticipated market-strengthening and our own development efforts will support growth as we move through 2021
