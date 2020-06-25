Insurance Covid-Cast: Combatting coronavirus-related insurance fraud

In the 29th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together an expert panel to discuss the prevention, detection and prosecution of insurance fraud at a time of pandemic.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift to discuss levels of cross-industry engagement and collaboration in lockdown; the uptick in CMC marketing around ‘Covid-19 or coronavirus related-losses’; emerging and new types of frauds; and how businesses are preparing for any recession driven spike in unmeritorious claims, are:

James Burge, UK fraud manager, Allianz

Scott Clayton, head of claims fraud, Zurich

Steve Crystal, head of financial crime, Sedgwick

Fleur Lewis, head of fraud, GoCompare

Donna Scully, director, Carpenters

Damian Ward, partner and head of the fraud team at Keoghs