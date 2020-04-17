Insurance Covid-Cast - episode three: Is motor insurance at a tipping point in light of the coronavirus lockdown
In the third of a new series of video casts brought to you by Insurance Post and Insurance Age while our journalists are in isolation lockdown we discuss whether UK motor insurers are being unfair in not rebating premium or offering more flexible options for policyholders when they are not driving as much during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Joining Infopro Digital Insurance Division content director Jonathan Swift to discuss what the long term implications of this might be are By Miles founder and CEO James Blackham, Carrot director Andrew Brown-Allan and Cuvva founder and CEO Freddy Macnamara.
Catch up on the previous episodes now:
Insurance Covid Cast – episode one: How has the industry’s reputation been impacted by its handling of the coronavirus epidemic
Insurance Covid-Cast - episode two: What are insurtechs doing to rebalance the bad publicity around insurance and Covid-19?
