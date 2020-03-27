Blog: Open or closed - the branch dilemma facing brokers

As the first working week of self-isolation comes to a close for many, Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift looks at the stance brokers are taking in terms shutting up shop or keeping their branches open.

Never has the phrase thank ‘expletive’ it’s Friday been more relevant than during these testing times.

Not that we can do much at the weekend due to the lockdown with pubs, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, concert and sporting venues all closed to help curtail the spread of Covid-19.

But at least I for one will get a break from juggling home schooling my daughter whilst trying to work.

Which got me thinking, have the major branch-based brokers closed their doors and if so how they now interacting with customers given that one of their major unique selling points – the office – might now be shut? Regardless of the fact – as the British Insurance Brokers’ Association has pointed out – many would fall under the definition of a ‘key worker’.

Although A-Plan did not respond to specific questions about their activity their website has a useful update published yesterday.

“We really hope that all our clients and families are safe and well in these most testing and challenging of times. Our colleagues’ welfare, and that of our clients, is uppermost in our minds. We decided to close our branches to visitors, well before any advice to do so,” the statement reads.

“Since then we’ve been working tirelessly to enable our colleagues to work from home. Something that would normally have taken months, has taken just days, in circumstances no businesses would have planned for.

“The good news is that the majority of our colleagues will be working from home by the end of today [Thursday], with the rest tomorrow. You can get in touch as normal by phoning or emailing your usual branch or centre, just as you have always done, and your call will be answered by one of the colleagues from the branch you have always dealt with.

“The government last week defined Financial Services as an essential service, and we are committed to continue to support our clients with their compulsory motor insurance, home and buildings, and business insurance.”

Advice

The broker also has some timely blog posts on its site offering advice on everything from keeping children entertained, top tips for homeworking and raising the community spirit.

Coversure also declined to answer any specific questions - you can see a recurring theme here, but to be fair these businesses probably have quite a lot on their plates at the moment.

Its most recent update as of this morning was dated 18 March and commented: “At Coversure we have developed a robust set of contingency plans that will enable us to continue to provide you with the high-quality insurance service that you have come to expect.

“We have put in place alternative measures so that you can continue to contact us regardless of any social distancing measures that may be implemented. As a group we are monitoring the situation closely, but the safety of our customers and staff remains our primary concern.

“We will update this advice should there be any significant developments. Should any of our offices be forced to close their doors to the public, please rest assured that they will continue to work remotely and be contactable by phone and email and that your cover will remain in place.

“If you have a business policy with us and have questions as to whether you have business interruption protection in place, then please get in touch with your Coversure office.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for choosing Coversure and to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to ensure an uninterrupted service.”

Open?

In terms of individual branches a look at the office locators indicates some are closed and others are not. For instance the head office location, Huntingdon, reports: “As a precautionary measure the team are now working remotely. You can contact them by phone or email and your cover will not be affected.”

In terms of nearby locations Peterborough displays the same message, whilst Cambridge looks to be open so it appears that as a franchise operation individual locations are being left to make their own decisions.

As of 10:00am today a search on the site indicate 62 of 101 listed locations are open: Burnage, Cambridge, Cannock, Cardiff, Castle Donnington, Chesunt, Chesterfield, City [London], Colchester, Colne, Cramlington, Crewe, Dover, Falkirk, Fleet, Forest Gate, Halifax, Harborne, Harrow, Hornchurch, Hungerford, Hyde, Illfracombe, Ilkestone, Islington, Keighley, Kidderminster, Leeds, Leicester, Leyton, Llandrindod Wells, Lowestoft, Luton, Middlesborough, Mold, Newcastle, North Lincs, Northampton, Oswestry, Poole, Reditch, Rochdale, Rotherham, Rugby, Sevenoaks, Sheffield, Shrewsbury, Southampton, Southend, Stafford, Stamford, Sudbury, Swindon, Teddington, Telford, Thurrock, Trowbridge, Walsall, Weymouth, Wimbledon, Worcester Park and York.

Key workers?

According to the investor report published with its annual results on Thursday Towergate’s parent Ardonagh Group noted over 70% of all staff are currently working from home with only client facing ‘key workers’ remaining in offices.

A Towergate spokesperson told Insurance Age: “All the investment we made over the last three years to upgrade our systems and infrastructure means that 93% of our workforce are now securely work from home. We have 1,500 colleagues in client facing roles who can access Acturis and continue to eTrade from home. Where coming into the office is essential to perform what the Financial Conduct Authority defines as key work, we are doing so in adherence with social distancing guidelines.”

Asked about the types of enquiries it is getting in the wake of Covid-19, they added :”We’re talking to our clients by phone and online instead [of them coming into the branches] and we haven’t had fewer enquiries or a slow-down in business. Most commercial insurance products are essential for clients to trade from wherever they are, whether that’s professional indemnity to cover the advice they are giving or property protection as required by a leaseholder or mortgage provider.



“Risk advice and protection has never been more important for the businesses who plan to carry on however they can and come out the other side of this. Our 1,500 strong team picking up the phone to check with clients and offer advice and help wherever they can. There is so much to talk to our clients about. Business continuity plans, risk management advice and how they can safeguard their properties due to potentially increased threat and cyber risks from working from home.”

The Towergate spokesperson also commented that in terms of managing its staff, it had a mental wellbeing support programme for all colleagues and has reminded them of how to access it if they need to. Focusing on what it is doing to keep up spirits in the local communities in which its branches are based, they added: “Our group wide charity, The Ardonagh Community Trust, increased the number of grants it made to local organisations last week. For example, we made a major contribution that allowed the Rehouse to Rehome, a charity in Sheffield which supports people and families fleeing domestic violence, to purchase a new minibus.



“Each of our local branches will vote on a local organisation to support for our group-wide fundraising event, Go Green Day, in October. Ardonagh will match everything that is raised.”

Finally, I reached out to Marsh Commercial.

Amanda Walton, CEO – Enterprise Centres of Excellence, Marsh Commercial told Insurance Age: “We have closed all of our physical premises in line with official guidance and we’re now facilitating virtual client meetings. Colleagues are working remotely where possible to ensure uninterrupted client service. Our priorities are to ensure our colleagues stay healthy, our clients stay supported and our communities stay resilient.”

She added: “We have seen a significant increase in call volumes due to a rise in remote working. Our now established Centres of Excellence have over 500 colleagues dedicated to our small business clients to support them with their needs at this time.”

When asked about what questions Marsh Commercial was getting, Walton said: “Given that these are unprecedented times for businesses, it is important for us to be able to guide our clients through the cover they have. We are also speaking to clients about providing an overall health check of wider covers such as cyber. With the sharp rise in remote working, the cyber threat is likely to increase in parallel.

“We are working to ensure our clients, including those who are more vulnerable, have access to a wide range of services to support them through this uncertain time. As part of this, we are holding regular client conference calls to offer information and guidance on a broad spectrum of issues. We always strive to advise businesses holistically and now is no exception.”

It is an evolving picture, and one where I suspect those people left in branches might revert to home-working too over the coming weeks as footfall decreases with people self-isolating - and resorting to phone/online for all their insurance questions/needs.

Enjoy the weekend when it comes.