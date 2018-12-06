New whitepaper advises on how to future proof your scheme business

Insurance Age and Axa release the third in a series of whitepapers to help brokers and MGAs launch and manage schemes and delegated authorities.

This final instalment looks at what steps can be taken to future-proof schemes and delegated authorities (DA) and what sectors brokers can look to for future growth.

One successful DA facility does not a business make, so it is imperative that brokers not only protect and grow existing schemes but also identify and develop new opportunities in tandem.

The whitepaper outlines steps that should be taken to ensure that a scheme or DA remains fit for purpose, proposes ways to open doors to further schemes facilities and suggests growth sectors that may be ripe for the enterprising schemes broker.

Among the topics covered include:

The role of market intelligence

How to identify unexploited markets

The potential of the gig economy

How to spot of a scheme or DA is failing

It is available to download here. The related video can be viewed on Insurance Age.

This is the third in a series. The other white papers are also available to download covering:

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.