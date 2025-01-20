Insurance Age

Bottle to lead Arch in the UK following Bashford retirement

Mike Bottle, Arch Insurance
Arch Insurance International has promoted Mike Bottle to the role of managing director of the Arch Insurance UK regional division, with immediate effect.

This appointment follows the retirement of Steve Bashford as chief executive of the UK regional division, a role he has held since its formation in 2019.

Bashford joined Arch in 2011 to lead the SME professional liability team, and his roles have included head of financial lines and chief underwriting officer for financial, property and casualty lines of business.

He began his insurance career at The Excess Insurance Company and has also worked for Standfast Insurance Services as managing director

