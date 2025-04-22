Biba 2025 Countdown: Bridgehaven’s Paul Jewell

Paul Jewell, CEO of Bridgehaven hails Mike Keating’s ability to not park the bus; looks forward to discussing the exciting opportunities presented by alternative capacity providers; and recommends delegates visit Manchester’s answer to Hogwarts.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’, in your view what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

Brokers having greater choice of quality MGAs and insurers with which to place their risks. There are a lot of exciting opportunities presented by the growth in alternative capacity providers in the UK, and we’re looking forward to exploring these with brokers and MGAs at Biba.

Do you have plans for the evenings at Biba 2025 – if so, what are they?

After a busy days