Ex-EY boss Tony Sault joins Oxbow Partners

Former EY leader Tony Sault has joined management consultancy Oxbow Partners, tasked with extending the UK and Ireland general insurance practice.

Sault has come on board as a partner at the firm.

He previously spent more than 17 years at EY, and as a partner was leader of its UK general insurance market practice when he left at the end of 2022.

He subsequently worked as executive director of insurance at global consultancy business Alpha FMC for just under two years.

