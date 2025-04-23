Biba 2025 countdown: Arch Insurance UK’s Janine Starkie

Janine Starkie, regional manager for the North and Scotland at Arch Insurance UK teases a special guest for its event at the Exhibition Bar; reveals she has snagged Oasis tickets; and looks forward to promoting its ‘hub-and-spoke’ model that ensures underwriters are exactly where brokers need them.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’, in your view what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

The ‘New Era’ of insurance broking will be all about creating a trading environment where technology enhances underwriter expertise to deliver faster broker and client solutions. In this increasingly globalised marketplace, closer collaboration between insurers and brokers will allow us to better utilise data and innovation to support UK businesses with both nationwide and