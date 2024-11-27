Insurance Age

Ex-Accredited boss Johnson joins Hadron

Former CEO of Accredited Insurance (Europe), Colin Johnson, has joined Hadron as CEO of international operations.

Subject to regulatory approval, his remit includes oversight of Hadron UK and its affiliates with the aim of building a “premier franchise” serving the delegated authority market in the UK and Europe.

Accredited UK announced in August Johnson would be leaving the business, with Stuart McMurdo named president. Johnson was previously tipped to join Hadron in 2025.

Hybrid carrier Hadron, which launched in 2023, was backed by over $250m (£197.5m) in capital from Altamont and other institutional

