Ex-Accredited boss Johnson joins Hadron
Former CEO of Accredited Insurance (Europe), Colin Johnson, has joined Hadron as CEO of international operations.
Subject to regulatory approval, his remit includes oversight of Hadron UK and its affiliates with the aim of building a “premier franchise” serving the delegated authority market in the UK and Europe.
Accredited UK announced in August Johnson would be leaving the business, with Stuart McMurdo named president. Johnson was previously tipped to join Hadron in 2025.
Hybrid carrier Hadron, which launched in 2023, was backed by over $250m (£197.5m) in capital from Altamont and other institutional
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Ex-LV boss Mike Crane joins Axa Commercial as director
Axa Commercial has appointed Mike Crane as SME & Specialty director to take up the role at the beginning of January next year.
Mountifield promoted to Academy MD as Beaven steps down
Nick Mountifield has been promoted to managing director at Academy Insurance Services, as Richard Beaven has retired for health reasons.
People Moves: 18 – 22 November 2024
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.
Allianz Commercial UK boss Côté departs to join RSA in new CEO role
Allianz Commercial managing director UK Nadia Côté has left the insurer to join RSA as CEO Europe.
Meet the MGA: Kayzen Specialty
Kayzen Specialty founder and CEO Charles Boorman explains to Jonathan Swift his plans for the MGA to be a go-to market for financial lines through continuous improvement across its three pillars of broker-centric, underwriter-fronted and tech-focused.
Ex-BGL CEO Thompson takes over as Open GI chair
Open GI has appointed former BGL CEO Peter Thompson as its chair, effective immediately.
People Moves: 11 – 15 November 2024
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
RSA specialty lines MD Watson departs, with PL boss Cope stepping up
Steve Watson, managing director of UK specialty lines at RSA has left the insurer.