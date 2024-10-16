Lebecq to join Miller after SRG exit

Miller has appointed Clare Lebecq as chief operating officer following her departure from Specialist Risk Group in September.

Insurance Age revealed filings at Companies House showed her directorships including those of Specialist Risk Investments, Miles Smith and managing general agent MX Underwriting ended on 2 September.

Clare Lebecq has stepped down as chief operating officer of Specialist Risk Group, Insurance Age can reveal.

Lebecq spent over three years at SRG as group COO, having joined in April 2021, and oversaw all operational aspects of the company, including IT transformation