Markerstudy promotes Emma Rawlinson to CIO
Emma Rawlinson has been promoted to the newly created role of chief investment officer at Markerstudy Group.
Reporting to group CEO Kevin Spencer, Rawlinson, pictured, will deal with capital raising, shareholding liaison and M&A. This is with the overall aim of utilising the group’s investment to accelerate business growth.
Rawlinson joined Markerstudy after the acquisition of Atlanta earlier this year. Ardonagh confirmed the completion of the Atlanta Group and Markerstudy merger this June, after the plans were finalised in September 2023.RelatedMarkerstudy and Atlanta merger completed
Ardonagh has
