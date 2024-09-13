People Moves: 9 - 13 September 2024

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

Featuring: CFC Underwriting, WTW, BMS, Bspoke Private Clients and Fidelis.

CFC recruits new CPO

Kathryn Herrington has joined CFC as chief people officer.

With over 25 years’ experience in financial services and technology, most recently she was chief people officer at SUSE, a private equity backed B2B software company.

Herrington previously spent a decade at CLS, a provider of FX settlement solutions. She has also held senior HR roles across a range of global financial institutions including