Insurance Age

People Moves: 9 - 13 September 2024

several-people
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

Featuring: CFC Underwriting, WTW, BMS, Bspoke Private Clients and Fidelis.

CFC recruits new CPO

Kathryn Herrington has joined CFC as chief people officer.

With over 25 years’ experience in financial services and technology, most recently she was chief people officer at SUSE, a private equity backed B2B software company. 

Herrington previously spent a decade at CLS, a provider of FX settlement solutions. She has also held senior HR roles across a range of global financial institutions including

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Neil Peters of Arch Insurance

As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and who are the most heavy metal people in insurance. Today, we focus on Neil Peters, VP, national director, branch network at Arch Insurance.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: