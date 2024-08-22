Hiscox chair Bloomer confirmed dead as body recovered after yacht sinking

Hiscox chairman Jonathan Bloomer’s body has been confirmed among the five recovered yesterday following the sinking of the Bayesian yacht on Monday.

His wife Judith Bloomer, lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo and British tech tycoon Mike Lynch have also been identified as of lunchtime today.

Mr Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter Hannah Lynch remains unaccounted for.

Bloomer, pictured, who was group CEO of Prudential between 2000 and 2005 having previously been its group CFO, joined Hiscox as chair designate on 1 June 2023, succeeding Robert Childs who retired on 1 July 2023.

He has also been the chairman at DWF and JLT Employee