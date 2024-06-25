Tyler appointed Academy CEO as Normand exits

Academy Insurance Services has named Martin Tyler CEO as Gilles Normand steps down to move into a non-executive career.

Tyler, pictured, is currently the chief financial officer and joined Academy in March 2024. He previously held senior roles at Bluefin, Howden and Agria. Tyler also worked with Academy chairman Brendan McCafferty at Brightside.

Richard Beaven, group managing director, Nick Mountifield, chief operating officer, and Judy Thompson, chief people officer, will remain in their roles. Alongside Taylor they make up the executive team.

Investment

Normand joined Academy as CEO in 2023 as the business