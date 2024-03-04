Allianz takes part in The Apprentice Formula E challenge on BBC

Following his appearance on last week’s episode of BBC’s The Apprentice, Insurance Age caught up with Adam Moss from Allianz to talk through the insurer’s role in the latest challenge in which the teams had to launch a Formula E brand – and sell sponsorship.

Tell us a bit about yourself – what’s your role at Allianz?

I’m originally from London but now live in Munich where Allianz is globally headquartered. I previously managed the partnership implementation at Allianz UK and then moved to Germany, where I am currently a global partnerships manager at Allianz SE, responsible for several of our partnerships in the global portfolio.

At Allianz, we are proud to partner with a diverse array in the sports, ESG and culture segments such as teams