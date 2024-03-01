My Insurance Downtime: Molly White, ProAktive

Molly White, a commercial account handler at ProAktive, part of the Clear Group, offers us a window into her life outside of insurance.

We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this new Insurance Age feature comes in, as we focus on what you do in your spare time.

Screen time

When I’m ‘shutting off’ after a day at work I tend to put on something I’ve seen a million times, like Friends or The Office. Other times it’s generally the newest thing Netflix has on – a documentary