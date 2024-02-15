Insurance Age

News analysis: Employee ownership – how does it work for brokers?

employees
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Towards the end of 2023, Thomas Carroll became the latest broker to become employee-owned. Ida Axling looks at the benefits of the model for intermediaries and how the sale of Ten to Acrisure busted one myth that they cannot be sold.

Just over 1,400 UK businesses had adopted employee ownership as of 2023, according to the Employee Ownership Association, but despite its rising popularity, it remains an unusual model for insurance brokers. 

One broker that has gone down this route is Thomas Carroll Group. In late 2023, it created an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) to hand over the reins to its staff. 

CEO Rhys Thomas said the broker wanted to “make a statement that not everybody has their price” and explained that the decision

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: