Broking Success: Independence is number one selling tool

David MacKay, managing director of MacKay Corporate Insurance Brokers, sees the sky as the limit for independent brokers.

MacKay Corporate Insurance Brokers

GWP: £20m

Staff: 30

Specialisms: Energy consisting of oil & gas, renewables and decarbonisation, property consisting of property investors, management & development, construction & allied trades, private clients (specifically mid to high net worth)

Locations: Ayr, Aberdeen, Glasgow

How and when did the broker come to be set up?

In January 1990 - it’s quite a long-established business. The founder, my father, who no longer works in the business, decided to leave Marsh