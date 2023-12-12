Ex-ABI boss Huw Evans named KPMG UK’s head of insurance

Huw Evans has been appointed head of insurance at KPMG in the UK, replacing Trevor Jones from April 2024 who is retiring from the firm.

Before he joined KPMG in January 2022 as a partner in its insurance practice, Evans was director general at the Association of British Insurers and was succeeded by Hannah Gurga when he left.

Evans, pictured, joined the insurer trade body in 2008 as operations director. He became ABI director general in February 2015 after having served as director of policy and deputy director general since 2013.

During his time at the ABI, Evans represented the industry through Brexit, the government’s