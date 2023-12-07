ABI adds Blanc, Foley and Boulton to board
The Association of British Insurers has added Aviva’s Amanda Blanc, Axa’s Tara Foley and Clive Boulton of M&G Life Insurance to its board.
The ABI board currently has 20 members.
Blanc became group CEO at Aviva in July 2020. Foley was appointed CEO at Axa UK & Ireland in September 2023 after joining the company in November 2020.
Bolton, CEO at M&G Life Insurance, joined the business in September this year.
Baroness Nicky Morgan, chair of the ABI, said: "All three have previously worked closely with the ABI in past roles. Their combined experience and insights will be hugely valuable as we look ahead to the opportunities and
