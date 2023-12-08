Insurance Age

People Moves: 4-8 December

People against city backdrop
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 8 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featured: Got You Covered, IQUW, Aon, CompareYachtInsurance.com, Amphitrite, Sicsic, Pen Underwriting, LLIBA, MS Amlin, Higos, IUA, Lloyd’s

Got You Covered hires Rob Cornish

Rob Cornish has joined fintech Got You Covered as head of household insurance, from Esure where he led relationships with price comparison sites. Cornish will work closely with managing director Sean Byrne.

Cornish has more than 15 years of experience in personal lines insurance distribution. He previously held roles with

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: