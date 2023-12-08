People Moves: 4-8 December

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Got You Covered hires Rob Cornish

Rob Cornish has joined fintech Got You Covered as head of household insurance, from Esure where he led relationships with price comparison sites. Cornish will work closely with managing director Sean Byrne.

Cornish has more than 15 years of experience in personal lines insurance distribution. He previously held roles with