Ardonagh Specialty CEO joins Brokerslink board

Brokerslink has announced Antony Erotocritou as a new board director, representing Ardonagh Specialty.

The global broking business said the move “reinforces the collaboration between the network and Ardonagh Specialty”, which already counts six Ardonagh businesses within its scope, including Price Forbes, Bishopgate and Inver Re.

Antony Erotocritou is CEO at Ardonagh Specialty, having joined the group in 2016 as underwriting finance