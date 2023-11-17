People Moves: 13 – 17 November

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Aspen, Optio, Howden and Accelerant Holdings.

Aspen promotes Edward Hart

Edward Hart has been appointed as head of cyber at Aspen Insurance International. Hart will be accountable for advancing the international cyber team and its underwriting strategy and risk management capabilities.

He has 10 years of cyber underwriting experience, with previous roles at Brit Insurance and Barbican Insurance Group. Since joining in February, Thompson has expanded distribution relationships