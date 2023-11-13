Insurance Age

Sedgwick names Neil Gibson as CEO in the UK

Neil Gibson_Sedgwick
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Neil Gibson has been appointed CEO of Sedgwick in the UK, stepping up from chief operating officer of the business’ operations in the UK, New Zealand, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Paul White, who has been Sedgwick CEO for the UK, New Zealand, Middle East, Africa and Asia, will keep oversight of the business in the UK and international territories as regional CEO.

Related Sedgwick buys Cunningham Lindsey

Sedgwick Claims Management Services has bought loss adjuster Cunningham Lindsey for an undisclosed amount.

Gibson (pictured), brings more than 18 years of insurance industry leadership experience to the role, and decades of operational claims management and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: