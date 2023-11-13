Sedgwick names Neil Gibson as CEO in the UK

Neil Gibson has been appointed CEO of Sedgwick in the UK, stepping up from chief operating officer of the business’ operations in the UK, New Zealand, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Paul White, who has been Sedgwick CEO for the UK, New Zealand, Middle East, Africa and Asia, will keep oversight of the business in the UK and international territories as regional CEO.

Sedgwick Claims Management Services has bought loss adjuster Cunningham Lindsey for an undisclosed amount.

Gibson (pictured), brings more than 18 years of insurance industry leadership experience to the role, and decades of operational claims management and