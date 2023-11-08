Arch takes team from Aon to launch intangible assets offering
Arch Insurance International has taken a team from Aon after an agreement to acquire some assets of its intellectual property liability managing general agent business.
The new intangible assets team will be made up of five underwriters and led by Ian Lewis, head of intangible assets. The underwriting team will offer insurance solutions that give protection to businesses for the evolving intangible asset environment.
Arch detailed that all sizes of organisations will be covered for a range of risks, including intellectual property infringement exposures, contractual liabilities, invalidation and business interruption.
Lewis has more than
