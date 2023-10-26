CII on the hunt for new CEO again after Vallance departs

The Chartered Insurance Institute Group has today confirmed it is looking for a third CEO less than two years after incumbent Alan Vallance announced plans to take an equivalent role at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Vallance, (pictured), who joined the CII in August 2022, having previously led the Royal Institute of British Architects, will leave his position as CEO for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in Spring 2024. He replaced Sian Fisher who stepped down at the end of March 2022.

The decision to leave was not easy, but I am confident that the Group is now in a much stronger position. Allan Vallance

Alongside the publication of its strategic plan in April, Vallance’s