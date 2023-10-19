Aviva awards £300,000 of funding to 40 good causes
The Aviva Broker Community Fund awarded £300,000 of funding to 40 projects and charities across the UK at its annual awards event held at the Honourable Artillery Company in London on Tuesday.
Over 160 brokers nominated chosen causes in May and June, more than any other year. The minimum each finalist went home with was £2,500 (see box).Winners of funding from the Aviva Broker Community Fund 2023 and their brokers
The five charities and projects awarded £20,000 and their supporting brokersGrace Cares, Prizm Solutions MYTIME Young Carers, Landsdowne Woodwards One In A Million (Sports), Packetts SPLIT UK, FSB Insurance Services Taff-Ely Foodbank, Thomas Carroll
The ten causes
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Ex Chubb, Axa XL and Aviva HNW boss Simon Mobey on moving into broking
Simon Mobey spent 38 years working for insurers. Having jumped the fence to be executive director of Dover Street Insurance Brokers, and set up its office in Manchester, he tells Insurance Age about his excitement for the job and the plans to double the business – and then double it again.
Blog: Why is claims in such a mess?
Claims service is not in a good place at the moment and it is brokers who are having to pick up the slack. That is the view of Movo Partnership head of claims Liz Tytler, who suggests the right people, process and technology would go a long way to improving things.
FSCS adds Martyn Beauchamp as interim CEO
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has appointed Martyn Beauchamp as interim CEO. Beauchamp will join the board as an executive director.
Aviva bulks up team with three more Zurich hires
Aviva has expanded its SME and distribution teams with three hires from Zurich and a promotion, as it revealed that Michelle Taylor will start ahead of schedule on 5 December.
My Insurance Downtime – Peter Harvey, deputy CEO at Arc Legal Group
By day, Peter Harvey leads the Arc Legal Group team in developing and implementing its strategic growth plans, but by evening, Peter has a very different role. He’s a successful beef farmer, with products stocked on the shelves of a major supermarket chain.
Market Moves: October 2023
All the latest key personnel moves across the insurance market.
Headline makers – October 2023
The hottest stories from 1 to 30 September.
Broker Expo 2023: Influencers warned about what they post on social media
Social media influencers are putting themselves at risk by posting about high value possessions when they are out of the house.