Aviva awards £300,000 of funding to 40 good causes

The Aviva Broker Community Fund awarded £300,000 of funding to 40 projects and charities across the UK at its annual awards event held at the Honourable Artillery Company in London on Tuesday.

Over 160 brokers nominated chosen causes in May and June, more than any other year. The minimum each finalist went home with was £2,500 (see box).

Winners of funding from the Aviva Broker Community Fund 2023 and their brokers

The five charities and projects awarded £20,000 and their supporting brokers

Grace Cares, Prizm Solutions MYTIME Young Carers, Landsdowne Woodwards One In A Million (Sports), Packetts SPLIT UK, FSB Insurance Services Taff-Ely Foodbank, Thomas Carroll

The ten causes