People Moves: 24 – 28 July 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: MS Amlin, Gallagher and Alpha FMC

MS Amlin strengthens product recall expertise with senior hire

MS Amlin has appointed Julie Ross as product recall senior underwriter.

She will join the business in September and report to Neil Walker, co-deputy chief underwriting officer and head of specialty insurance.

Ross brings more than two decades of experience across underwriting and broking to the role joining from Sedgwick International, where she was the international business