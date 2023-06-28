Arch names Starkie as Manchester branch manager

Arch Insurance’s UK regional division has appointed Janine Starkie as branch manager in Manchester with immediate effect.

In this role, Arch said Starkie’s responsibilities would include further strengthening regional broker partner relationships in Manchester and the North West. She will report to Neil Peters, national director, branch network.

Over a 23-year career Starkie (pictured), has worked for both insurers and brokers.

Most recently, she was distribution manager at Axa in Manchester, and previous roles have included