Arch names Starkie as Manchester branch manager
Arch Insurance’s UK regional division has appointed Janine Starkie as branch manager in Manchester with immediate effect.
In this role, Arch said Starkie’s responsibilities would include further strengthening regional broker partner relationships in Manchester and the North West. She will report to Neil Peters, national director, branch network.23
Janine Starkie has worked for both insurers and brokers over a 23 year career
Over a 23-year career Starkie (pictured), has worked for both insurers and brokers.
Most recently, she was distribution manager at Axa in Manchester, and previous roles have included
Howden appoints Rowan Douglas as CEO of climate risk and resilience
Howden has appointed former WTW climate leader Rowan Douglas as CEO, climate risk and resilience.
Lockton takes Clarissa Franks from Marsh as head of UK P&C retail
Lockton has swooped for Clarissa Franks as head of UK P&C retail. Franks is joining from Marsh and will take up the post in November.
Insurance Downtime: Momentum Broker Solutions operations director Hazel Westwood
Momentum Broker Solutions operations director Hazel Westwood gives a glimpse into her life outside insurance.
People Moves: 19 – 23 June 2023
Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Allianz promotes Nick Hobbs to UK chief distribution officer
Allianz has appointed Nick Hobbs as chief distribution officer for Allianz Commercial in the UK, Insurance Age can reveal.
CII and PFS row erupts again with two PFS director resignations
Two independent directors of the Personal Finance Society have resigned and committed to proposing a motion at the PFS annual general meeting in September to block the Chartered Insurance Institute or another entity from gaining control of its £19m funds.
Insurance market pays respects to ‘true character’ Terry Wellard
The insurance industry has paid its respects following the passing of former Edgar Hamilton Group chairman and well-known insurance personality, Lloyd’s broker and philanthropist Terry Wellard, aged 82.
Gallagher NED chair Sue Langley awarded a Damehood
Gallagher UK’s non-executive chair Sue Langley was awarded a Damehood in King Charles’s Birthday Honours list at the weekend for services to both financial services and public service.