Insurance Downtime: Momentum Broker Solutions operations director Hazel Westwood

Momentum Broker Solutions operations director Hazel Westwood gives a glimpse into her life outside insurance.

We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this new Insurance Age feature comes in as we focus on what you do in your spare time.

Screen time

I tend to watch more films than ‘normal TV’ – only because I struggle with finding the time.

TV wise: I will watch all sorts of things, but often with plenty of gore. I loved The Last of Us and really enjoyed watching Game of