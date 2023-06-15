Brokers can no longer rely on insurer ‘pipeline’ to win war for talent

Brokers need to build their own pipeline of staff to win the war for talent because insurers are not going to do it for them anymore.

That was the view of trainer Alan Chandler speaking at the Insurance Age Broker Breakfast event in Bristol yesterday.

“At the moment we have a scenario where [the gap between] the demand and supply of staff is huge and it is getting bigger,” he said.

“The gap never used to be as significant as that and to understand why you have to walk back in time. There used to be a good pipeline and they were called underwriting and claims staff of insurers.

“Insurers back in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s