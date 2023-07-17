Meet the MGA: Rising Edge

Having just celebrated its second anniversary, Rising Edge CEO Philippe Gouraud talks to Jonathan Swift about its efforts to reimagine D&O insurance, empower decision-makers and support grassroots football.

You have worked for some of the biggest names in insurance such as AIG and Axa XL; what was the trigger for you to leave the company market and start an managing general agent?

There must be something in my genes because both my parents are entrepreneurial, working as either freelancers or entrepreneurs.

There is nothing wrong with big companies and they have an important role to play in the market. They have huge capacity capabilities and do lots of things that smaller companies cannot do, so