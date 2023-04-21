People Moves: 17 - 21 April 2023

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in the insurance industry.

Featuring: Lockton, Lonmar, Intangic MGA, MS Amlin, QBE and BMS.

Lockton hires senior vice president

Lockton has hired Peter Chesterfield as senior vice president in the global real estate and construction team reporting to David Hayhow, head of Lockton’s Global Construction Practice.

He joins from Gallagher where he was executive partner. He brings over a decade of experience in the delivery of business development, sales and strategic account management across construction classes, both in