Aston Lark recruits Boswell duo to open Norwich office

Aston Lark has opened a new office in Norwich, which will be headed by former Alan Boswell director James Monkhouse.

The new premises is in addition to those announced earlier this year in the Thames Valley and South Wales.

Director Monkhouse (pictured), a 16-year veteran of Norwich-headquartered Alan Boswell will be joined by former colleague Katherine Campbell as sales director. Campbell spent more than a decade at Alan Boswell as an account executive.

I’m excited by the opportunity to launch the Aston Lark brand in Norwich and the surrounding area, and creating opportunities for local talent to develop