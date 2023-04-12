Aston Lark recruits Boswell duo to open Norwich office
Aston Lark has opened a new office in Norwich, which will be headed by former Alan Boswell director James Monkhouse.
The new premises is in addition to those announced earlier this year in the Thames Valley and South Wales.
Director Monkhouse (pictured), a 16-year veteran of Norwich-headquartered Alan Boswell will be joined by former colleague Katherine Campbell as sales director. Campbell spent more than a decade at Alan Boswell as an account executive.
I’m excited by the opportunity to launch the Aston Lark brand in Norwich and the surrounding area, and creating opportunities for local talent to develop
More on People
PFS launches independent governance review amid “current challenges” with CII
The Personal Finance Society revealed an independent governance review just months after the Chartered Insurance Institute seized control of its board.
Ex-Marsh Commercial leader David Bruce joins Acrisure
David Bruce joined Acrisure as chief operating officer and network CEO, Insurance Age can reveal.
People Moves: 3 – 6 April 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
ABI names Mervyn Skeet director of general insurance policy
The Association of British Insurers has confirmed Mervyn Skeet as director of general insurance policy having held the post on an interim basis since December 2022.
Nadia Côté to lead Allianz Commercial in UK
Allianz Group named Nadia Côté as commercial managing director UK, effective 1 May.
Bruce Stevenson reveals growth and plans for Hogg to succeed Bruce as CEO
Howden-owned Bruce Stevenson has reported a 30% increase in turnover to £11.7m with profits up 33% to £3.9m and revealed CEO succession plans.
People Moves: 27 - 31 March 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves within the insurance industry.
Steve Dukes named Confused CEO
Steve Dukes was promoted from chief operating officer to CEO at aggregator Confused, succeeding Louise O’Shea.