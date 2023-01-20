People Moves: 16 - 20 January 2023

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves within the insurance market.

Features: Miller, Consilium, Liberty Specialty Markets, Allianz Commercial, Marsh Specialties, Howden CAP, Inver Re and Gallagher

Miller hires head of M&A

Miller has hired Claire Connolly as head of M&A reporting to Ben Speers, chief corporate and legal affairs officer.

She has held previous M&A roles at Jensten Group, Aston Lark and Gallagher where she managed the execution of M&A transactions in multiple regions and supported the development of M&A strategy.

James Hands, CEO, commented: