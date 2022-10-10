Zurich retail head Dave Martin quits
Zurich head of retail Dave Martin has resigned, Insurance Age can reveal.
Staff and brokers were told about his decision today.
Martin left his previous role as director of SME and corporate partnerships at Allianz in November 2018 to take up the role at Zurich in April 2019.
The retail head position had previously been held by David White, who moved internally to take the role of EMEA chief executive officer of Cover-More, a travel provider wholly owned by Zurich.
Tim Bailey, CEO at Zurich UK said: “We can confirm that Dave Martin, head of retail, has decided to
