People Moves: 12-16 September 2022

The latest personnel changes within the insurance industry.

Featuring: Brit Insurance, IQUW, Global Risk Partners, Jensten, Chubb, Brunel Professions

Matthew Wilson resumes role as Brit CEO

Matthew Wilson resumed his role as CEO on 12 September.

Wilson had taken a leave of absence in September 2021 to undergo treatment for a rare form of blood cancer.

Martin Thompson who has been serving as interim group CEO, remains on the board of Brit Syndicates, Brit’s Lloyd’s managing agent.

Wilson commented: “I’d like to thank everyone for the messages of