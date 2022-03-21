Pool Re names Tom Clementi as CEO

Pool Re has appointed former CEO of MS Amlin Underwriting Tom Clementi as CEO, subject to regulatory approval.

Clementi will join the mutual terrorism reinsurer on 4 April.

He is currently a strategic advisor at Lane Clark & Peacock having left MS Amlin Underwriting in 2020 after four years in the post.

Enoizi has led Pool Re for eight years and his plan to leave was announced late last year.

Angela Knight, chair of the Pool Re board, said that Clementi’s insurance and legal experience,