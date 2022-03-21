Insurance Age

Pool Re names Tom Clementi as CEO

Tom Clementi, CEO, Pool Re
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Pool Re has appointed former CEO of MS Amlin Underwriting Tom Clementi as CEO, subject to regulatory approval.

Clementi will join the mutual terrorism reinsurer on 4 April.

He is currently a strategic advisor at Lane Clark & Peacock having left MS Amlin Underwriting in 2020 after four years in the post.

Enoizi has led Pool Re for eight years and his plan to leave was announced late last year.

Angela Knight, chair of the Pool Re board, said that Clementi’s insurance and legal experience,

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Most read

  1. Joe Thelwell exits Towergate
  2. Markerstudy rejoins Biba
  3. Top 5: Most read on Insurance Hound in 2022
  4. Ecclesiastical Group moves into profit
  5. Blog: Time to check watch valuations
  6. Q&A: Mike Keating – MGAA CEO
  7. Atrium expresses deep regret over misconduct after Lloyd’s issues £1.05m fine

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: