Ashwin Mistry steps down
Brokerbility parent, The Clear Group, announced that Mistry will take up the position of non-executive director on the operational board of the Clear Group from 1 March.
Mistry was a founder member of Brokerbility in 2006 and his insurance journey began in 1978 with Guardian Royal Exchange.
In November last year, he spoke to Insurance Age about his career and said he was ready to pass the baton and take up some new challenges in broking and the other areas he is interested in, such as his work
