ABI names director general

Hannah Gurga is to join the Association of British Insurers as director general next year.

She joins from UK Finance where she is managing director, digital, technology & cyber and chief of staff.

Gurga has previously worked for the London Stock Exchange Group, ICAP and HM Treasury alongside other Government roles. She replaces Huw Evans who announced earlier this year that he is stepping down from the role in December to join KPMG as a partner in the new year.

Additionally, Baroness Nicky