JM Glendinning names new MD for its eight broking businesses

JM Glendinning has promoted Jake Fox to managing director responsible for the group’s eight broking businesses.

Fox previously held the role of MD for JM Glendinning Professional Risks, having joined the business in 2015.

He succeeds Nick Houghton, who became chief executive officer of the JMG Group following a management buyout backed by Synova Capital in 2020.

In his new role, Fox will be responsible for the eight JM Glendinning businesses, which are based in Yorkshire, the North East